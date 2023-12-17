Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Journeo Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Journeo plc's (LON:JNEO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Journeo

The CEO & Executive Director Russell Singleton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£105k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.05 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£2.69. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Journeo insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 21% of Journeo shares, worth about UK£9.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Journeo Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Journeo shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Journeo insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Journeo (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

