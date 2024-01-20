Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Foxtons Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Foxtons Group plc's (LON:FOXT) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Foxtons Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Nigel Sutherland Rich for UK£107k worth of shares, at about UK£0.43 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£0.52. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Foxtons Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:FOXT Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insiders At Foxtons Group Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Foxtons Group. Independent Chairman Nigel Sutherland Rich shelled out UK£12k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Does Foxtons Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.4m worth of Foxtons Group stock, about 0.9% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Foxtons Group Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Foxtons Group insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Foxtons Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

