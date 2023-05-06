Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Revolution Bars Group Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Revolution Bars Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Rob Pitcher bought UK£48k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.067 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.062 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Revolution Bars Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Revolution Bars Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Revolution Bars Group. In total, insiders bought UK£63k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of Revolution Bars Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Revolution Bars Group insiders own 25% of the company, worth about UK£3.5m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Revolution Bars Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Revolution Bars Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Revolution Bars Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

