Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Secure Trust Bank Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Secure Trust Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director David McCreadie bought UK£101k worth of shares at a price of UK£5.90 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£6.26 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Secure Trust Bank share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Secure Trust Bank insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Secure Trust Bank

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Secure Trust Bank insiders own about UK£404k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Secure Trust Bank Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Secure Trust Bank insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Secure Trust Bank insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Secure Trust Bank. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Secure Trust Bank that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

