Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Ocean Wilsons Holdings Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited's (LON:OCN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Caroline Foulger for UK£89k worth of shares, at about UK£8.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£8.38). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Ocean Wilsons Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Ocean Wilsons Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ocean Wilsons Holdings insiders own about UK£36m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Ocean Wilsons Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Ocean Wilsons Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Ocean Wilsons Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ocean Wilsons Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Ocean Wilsons Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

