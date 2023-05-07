Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Active Energy Group Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Active Energy Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director T. Michael Rowan bought UK£41k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.042 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.044. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Active Energy Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Active Energy Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Active Energy Group insiders own 20% of the company, worth about UK£1.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Active Energy Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Active Energy Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Active Energy Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Active Energy Group. Be aware that Active Energy Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

