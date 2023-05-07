Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy 4GLOBAL Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in 4GLOBAL plc's (LON:4GBL) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 4GLOBAL

The Chief Executive Officer Eloy Mazon made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£46k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.77 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.49. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While 4GLOBAL insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of 4GLOBAL

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that 4GLOBAL insiders own 61% of the company, worth about UK£8.0m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The 4GLOBAL Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like 4GLOBAL insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 4GLOBAL. For example, 4GLOBAL has 4 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

