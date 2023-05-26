Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Perficient Stock \

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Perficient Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Lead Director, David Lundeen, sold US$286k worth of shares at a price of US$71.42 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$78.06. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of David Lundeen's holding. David Lundeen was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.31k shares worth US$329k. On the other hand they divested 4.00k shares, for US$286k. In total, Perficient insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$76.23. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Perficient is not the only stock that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Perficient Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Perficient insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$151k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Perficient insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$68m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Perficient Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Perficient we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Perficient has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But note: Perficient may not be the best stock to buy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

