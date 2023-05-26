Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Innovid Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Innovid Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Helmreich was the biggest purchase of Innovid shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.20. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 232.66k shares worth US$256k. But they sold 112.17k shares for US$133k. Overall, Innovid insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$1.10. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Innovid Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Innovid insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out US$256k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Innovid

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Innovid insiders own 8.3% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Innovid Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Innovid shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Innovid.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

