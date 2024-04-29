Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Full House Resorts Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Full House Resorts Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Michael Hartmeier made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$72k worth of shares at a price of US$4.80 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$5.38. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 78.00k shares for US$389k. But they sold 8.25k shares for US$47k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Full House Resorts insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Full House Resorts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Full House Resorts insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 6.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Full House Resorts Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Full House Resorts insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Full House Resorts and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Full House Resorts has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

