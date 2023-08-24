Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Dynex Capital Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Dynex Capital, Inc.'s (NYSE:DX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dynex Capital

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Director Byron Boston for US$160k worth of shares, at about US$11.61 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$12.41. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Dynex Capital insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Dynex Capital insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Dynex Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Dynex Capital insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dynex Capital Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Dynex Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Dynex Capital insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Dynex Capital has 5 warning signs (3 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

