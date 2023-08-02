Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy EDM Resources Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in EDM Resources Inc.'s (CVE:EDM) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

EDM Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Eric Salsberg for CA$94k worth of shares, at about CA$0.34 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.35. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the EDM Resources insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months EDM Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around CA$0.40. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

EDM Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that EDM Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$187k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does EDM Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of EDM Resources shares, worth about CA$2.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At EDM Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest EDM Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, EDM Resources has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

