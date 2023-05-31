Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy IES Holdings Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in IES Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IESC) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

IES Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director David Gendell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$146k worth of shares at a price of US$29.76 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$47.39. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While IES Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does IES Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that IES Holdings insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IES Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded IES Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in IES Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

