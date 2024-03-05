Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Champions Oncology Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Champions Oncology

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Daniel Mendelson bought US$97k worth of shares at a price of US$5.51 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$5.64 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Champions Oncology insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Champions Oncology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Champions Oncology Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Champions Oncology. Specifically, Independent Director Daniel Mendelson bought US$142k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership Of Champions Oncology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Champions Oncology insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Champions Oncology Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Champions Oncology insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Champions Oncology (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

