Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Eastman Kodak Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Eastman Kodak Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Michael Sileck bought US$66k worth of shares at a price of US$4.39 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$5.28. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Eastman Kodak insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Eastman Kodak

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 8.3% of Eastman Kodak shares, worth about US$34m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Eastman Kodak Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Eastman Kodak shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Eastman Kodak and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eastman Kodak. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Eastman Kodak you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

