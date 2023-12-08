Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Shyft Group Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in The Shyft Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SHYF) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Shyft Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Stephen Guillaume, sold US$213k worth of shares at a price of US$26.83 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$11.66. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Stephen Guillaume.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 36.31k shares for US$494k. But they sold 12.00k shares for US$319k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Shyft Group insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Shyft Group Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Shyft Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$125k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Shyft Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.7% of Shyft Group shares, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Shyft Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Shyft Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Shyft Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

