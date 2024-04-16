Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy First Internet Bancorp Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in First Internet Bancorp's (NASDAQ:INBK) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

First Internet Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Aasif Bade bought US$108k worth of shares at a price of US$10.76 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$31.06. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While First Internet Bancorp insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of First Internet Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that First Internet Bancorp insiders own 6.8% of the company, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Internet Bancorp Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think First Internet Bancorp insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of First Internet Bancorp.

