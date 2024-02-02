Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Bearclaw Capital Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Bearclaw Capital Corp.'s (CVE:BRL.H) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Bearclaw Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider John Ross made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$76k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.095 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.05 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Bearclaw Capital insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Bearclaw Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Bearclaw Capital insiders own 48% of the company, worth about CA$176k. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bearclaw Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bearclaw Capital shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Bearclaw Capital insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bearclaw Capital.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

