Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Airgain Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Airgain

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board James Sims bought US$84k worth of shares at a price of US$4.26 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.62 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$176k for 45.98k shares. But they sold 4.73k shares for US$12k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Airgain insiders. The average buy price was around US$3.83. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Airgain Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Airgain. Independent Chairman of the Board James Sims bought US$24k worth of shares in that time. However, CFO, Secretary and Principal Financial & Accounting Officer Michael Elbaz netted US$12k for sales. It is good to see that insiders have been buying, but they did not buy very many shares, in the scheme of things.

Insider Ownership Of Airgain

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Airgain insiders own 9.9% of the company, worth about US$3.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Airgain Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Airgain insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Airgain (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

