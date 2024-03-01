Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy William Penn Bancorporation Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

William Penn Bancorporation Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Kenneth Stephon for US$53k worth of shares, at about US$10.68 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$12.07), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

William Penn Bancorporation insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

William Penn Bancorporation Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at William Penn Bancorporation over the last quarter. Independent Director Christopher Molden shelled out US$21k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. William Penn Bancorporation insiders own about US$11m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The William Penn Bancorporation Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think William Penn Bancorporation insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for William Penn Bancorporation (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

