Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Praxis Precision Medicines Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRAX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Praxis Precision Medicines

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Marcio De'Souza for US$60k worth of shares, at about US$0.86 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$1.09. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Praxis Precision Medicines insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$1.20. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Praxis Precision Medicines Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Praxis Precision Medicines insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$109k worth of shares. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$671k worth of Praxis Precision Medicines stock, about 1.1% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Praxis Precision Medicines Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Praxis Precision Medicines insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Praxis Precision Medicines (including 3 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

