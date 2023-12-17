Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Bitcoin Well Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Bitcoin Well Inc. (CVE:BTCW), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bitcoin Well Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Terry Rhode for CA$71k worth of shares, at about CA$0.064 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Bitcoin Well insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about CA$0.049 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Bitcoin Well Insiders Traded Recently?

We saw some Bitcoin Well insider buying shares in the last three months. Director Terry Rhode bought CA$11k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Bitcoin Well Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bitcoin Well insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about CA$4.5m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Bitcoin Well Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Bitcoin Well insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bitcoin Well. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Bitcoin Well (5 are concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

