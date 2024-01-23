Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Jack Henry & Associates Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jack Henry & Associates

The Independent Director Thomas Wimsett made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$291k worth of shares at a price of US$146 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$169. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$436k for 3.00k shares. But they sold 326.00 shares for US$54k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Jack Henry & Associates insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Jack Henry & Associates Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Jack Henry & Associates. Specifically, Senior VP & President of Jack Henry Bank Solutions Stacey Zengel ditched US$54k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Jack Henry & Associates

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares, worth about US$79m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jack Henry & Associates Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

