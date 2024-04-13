Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Enhabit Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Enhabit Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Vice President of Clinical Excellence & Strategy Ronald Langham bought US$120k worth of shares at a price of US$11.99 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.40. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. We note that Ronald Langham was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.10k shares for US$311k. On the other hand they divested 634.00 shares, for US$5.6k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Enhabit insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are Enhabit Insiders Buying Or Selling?

The last three months saw some Enhabit insider selling. Executive Vice President of Clinical Excellence & Strategy Ronald Langham sold just US$5.6k worth of shares in that time. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Does Enhabit Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Enhabit insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Enhabit Insiders?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Enhabit and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Enhabit.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

