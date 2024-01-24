Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy MVB Financial Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MVB Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman of the Board William Becker bought US$129k worth of shares at a price of US$25.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$22.36). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While MVB Financial insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 8.0% of MVB Financial shares, worth about US$23m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MVB Financial Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think MVB Financial insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in MVB Financial, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

