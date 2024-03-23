Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy BULGOLD Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of BULGOLD Inc. (CVE:ZLTO), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BULGOLD

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman James Crombie bought CA$402k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.30 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.085. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months BULGOLD insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of BULGOLD

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that BULGOLD insiders own 31% of the company, worth about CA$722k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BULGOLD Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded BULGOLD shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in BULGOLD and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that BULGOLD has 4 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

