Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARI) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Robert Kasdin bought US$239k worth of shares at a price of US$9.54 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$9.83 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$406k for 40.00k shares. But they sold 10.83k shares for US$115k. Overall, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. In total, insiders dumped US$115k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders own about US$8.2m worth of shares (which is 0.6% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So overall it's hard to argue insiders are bullish. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

