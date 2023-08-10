Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Tembo Gold Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Tembo Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO, VP of Business Development & Director, Simon Benstead, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$170k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.17 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (CA$0.20). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.3% of Simon Benstead's holding. Simon Benstead was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Simon Benstead was also the biggest buyer, having purchased CA$184k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$184k for 1.01m shares. But insiders sold 1.00m shares worth CA$170k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Tembo Gold insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Tembo Gold Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Tembo Gold insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought CA$73k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 20% of Tembo Gold shares, worth about CA$4.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Tembo Gold Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tembo Gold we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Tembo Gold.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

