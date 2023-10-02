Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Cabaletta Bio Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Cabaletta Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CABA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cabaletta Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Steven Nichtberger bought US$141k worth of shares at a price of US$0.99 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$15.22. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Cabaletta Bio insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Cabaletta Bio

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cabaletta Bio Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Cabaletta Bio shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Cabaletta Bio and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Cabaletta Bio is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

