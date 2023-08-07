Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Integra LifeSciences Holdings Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:IART) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Jan De Witte bought US$300k worth of shares at a price of US$38.50 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$44.84), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 10.43k shares worth US$400k. But they sold 7.05k shares for US$395k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Integra LifeSciences Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought US$400k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders own about US$116m worth of shares (which is 3.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

