Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Intellicheck Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Intellicheck

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & COO Jeffrey Ishmael for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$2.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.65. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 192.14k shares for US$458k. But insiders sold 40.00k shares worth US$97k. In total, Intellicheck insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Intellicheck Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Intellicheck shares over the last three months. In that time, Chief Technology Officer Russell Embry dumped US$97k worth of shares. On the other hand we note CFO & COO Jeffrey Ishmael bought US$27k worth of shares. Because the selling vastly outweighs the buying, we'd say this is a somewhat bearish sign.

Does Intellicheck Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Intellicheck insiders own about US$4.0m worth of shares (which is 7.8% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intellicheck Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Intellicheck, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. Still, insiders don't own a great deal of the stock. So we can't be sure that insiders are optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Intellicheck and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

