Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Methanex Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Methanex Corporation's (TSE:MX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Methanex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Paul Dobson bought CA$342k worth of shares at a price of CA$49.55 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$57.63. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$535k for 10.09k shares. But they sold 1.40k shares for CA$86k. Overall, Methanex insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Methanex

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Methanex insiders own about CA$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Methanex Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Methanex insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Methanex insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Methanex (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

