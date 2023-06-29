Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy XRF Scientific Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of XRF Scientific Limited (ASX:XRF), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

XRF Scientific Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Brown is the biggest insider purchase of XRF Scientific shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$1.16. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the XRF Scientific insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

XRF Scientific insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At XRF Scientific Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, XRF Scientific insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Non-Executive Director David Brown paid AU$184k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does XRF Scientific Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of XRF Scientific shares, worth about AU$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The XRF Scientific Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of XRF Scientific we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in XRF Scientific, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

