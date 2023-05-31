Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Count Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Count Limited (ASX:CUP), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Count

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Raymond Kellerman for AU$120k worth of shares, at about AU$0.59 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.54. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Count insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Count Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Count insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$252k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Count

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Count insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$6.7m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Count Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Count stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Count (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

