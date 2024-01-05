Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Bastion Minerals Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Bastion Minerals Limited's (ASX:BMO) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bastion Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Gregory Howe for AU$243k worth of shares, at about AU$0.039 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.017. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$512k for 16.93m shares. But they sold 9.58m shares for AU$239k. In total, Bastion Minerals insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.03. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:BMO Insider Trading Volume January 5th 2024

Does Bastion Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Bastion Minerals insiders own about AU$775k worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bastion Minerals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Bastion Minerals insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Bastion Minerals has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

