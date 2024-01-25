Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Adslot Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Adslot Limited's (ASX:ADS) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Adslot

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adslot

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Peter Diamond, for AU$200k worth of shares, at about AU$0.0091 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (AU$0.002). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 117.63m shares worth AU$521k. But they sold 60.00m shares for AU$334k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Adslot insiders. They paid about AU$0.0044 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Adslot insiders own about AU$1.1m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adslot Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Adslot shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Adslot and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Adslot (3 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

But note: Adslot may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.