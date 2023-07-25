Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Autosports Group Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Autosports Group Limited's (ASX:ASG) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Autosports Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman James Evans for AU$192k worth of shares, at about AU$2.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$2.27. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Autosports Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Autosports Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Autosports Group insiders own about AU$92m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Autosports Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Autosports Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Autosports Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Autosports Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

