Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Mesoblast Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Mesoblast Limited's (ASX:MSB) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Mesoblast Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Jane Bell made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$111k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.83 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$1.09. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 155.33k shares for AU$131k. But insiders sold 74.00k shares worth AU$51k. Overall, Mesoblast insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Mesoblast Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Mesoblast insiders own about AU$147m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Mesoblast Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Mesoblast shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Mesoblast insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Mesoblast (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

