Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Dalaroo Metals Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Dalaroo Metals Ltd's (ASX:DAL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Dalaroo Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman David Quinlivan made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.05 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.025). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Dalaroo Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

ASX:DAL Insider Trading Volume January 16th 2024

Insiders At Dalaroo Metals Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Dalaroo Metals insider buying shares in the last three months. Insiders shelled out AU$46k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Dalaroo Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dalaroo Metals insiders own about AU$490k worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dalaroo Metals Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Dalaroo Metals and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Dalaroo Metals you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

