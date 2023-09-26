Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jay Hughes for AU$177k worth of shares, at about AU$0.015 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.025. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Southern Hemisphere Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Are Southern Hemisphere Mining Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Southern Hemisphere Mining. Additional Independent Non-Executive Director Richard Caldwell bought AU$8.5k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Does Southern Hemisphere Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Southern Hemisphere Mining insiders own about AU$3.1m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Southern Hemisphere Mining Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Southern Hemisphere Mining and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Southern Hemisphere Mining has 6 warning signs (5 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

