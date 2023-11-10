Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Peel Mining Stock

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Peel Mining Limited's (ASX:PEX) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Peel Mining

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman Donald Okeby bought AU$550k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.11 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.12 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Peel Mining insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Peel Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of Peel Mining shares, worth about AU$10m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Peel Mining Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Peel Mining shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Peel Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Peel Mining has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

