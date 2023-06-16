Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Omega Oil & Gas Stock \

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Omega Oil & Gas Limited's (ASX:OMA) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Omega Oil & Gas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Quentin Flannery made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.23. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Omega Oil & Gas insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Omega Oil & Gas Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Omega Oil & Gas insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, three insiders shelled out AU$190k for shares in the company -- and none sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Omega Oil & Gas Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Omega Oil & Gas insiders own 3.4% of the company, worth about AU$1.2m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Omega Oil & Gas Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Omega Oil & Gas insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Omega Oil & Gas (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

