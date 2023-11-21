Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Vita Life Sciences Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Vita Life Sciences Limited's (ASX:VLS) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Henry Townsing is the biggest insider purchase of Vita Life Sciences shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$1.66 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Henry Townsing was also the biggest seller.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$266k for 152.27k shares. But insiders sold 137.00k shares worth AU$240k. Overall, Vita Life Sciences insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Vita Life Sciences Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Vita Life Sciences insider buying shares in the last three months. They bought AU$266k worth in that time. However, Non-Executive Chairman Henry Townsing netted AU$240k for sales. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Vita Life Sciences insiders own 32% of the company, worth about AU$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Vita Life Sciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Vita Life Sciences insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Vita Life Sciences and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Vita Life Sciences may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.