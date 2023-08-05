Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy GWA Group Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in GWA Group Limited's (ASX:GWA) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

GWA Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Director Urs Meyerhans bought AU$147k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.64 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.93), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

GWA Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of GWA Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that GWA Group insiders own 5.6% of the company, worth about AU$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The GWA Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in GWA Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for GWA Group (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

