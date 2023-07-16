Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Gullewa Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Gullewa Limited's (ASX:GUL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gullewa

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, Company Secretary & Executive Director, David Deitz, for AU$122k worth of shares, at about AU$0.061 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.055. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. David Deitz was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably David Deitz was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$192k worth of shares.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid AU$192k for 3.22m shares. But they sold 2.00m shares for AU$122k. In total, Gullewa insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Gullewa Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Gullewa insiders own about AU$5.8m worth of shares (which is 54% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gullewa Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Gullewa insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Gullewa (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

