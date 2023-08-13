Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy IPH Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in IPH Limited's (ASX:IPH) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IPH

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Chairman Peter Warne bought AU$347k worth of shares at a price of AU$8.77 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$7.77). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months IPH insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that IPH insiders own about AU$9.4m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IPH Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think IPH insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IPH. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for IPH that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

