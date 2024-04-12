Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Jayride Group Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jayride Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder & Non-Executive Director Rodney Bishop for AU$119k worth of shares, at about AU$0.065 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.013 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Jayride Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.057. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Have Jayride Group Insiders Traded Recently?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Jayride Group. Co-Founder & Non-Executive Director Rodney Bishop shelled out AU$12k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Jayride Group insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$592k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Jayride Group Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Jayride Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 7 warning signs (5 are significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Jayride Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

