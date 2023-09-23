Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Doctor Care Anywhere Group Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Doctor Care Anywhere Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Alexander Waislitz is the biggest insider purchase of Doctor Care Anywhere Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.056. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Doctor Care Anywhere Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Doctor Care Anywhere Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Doctor Care Anywhere Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Doctor Care Anywhere Group insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$528k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does Doctor Care Anywhere Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Doctor Care Anywhere Group insiders own 45% of the company, worth about AU$9.2m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Doctor Care Anywhere Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Doctor Care Anywhere Group. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Doctor Care Anywhere Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

