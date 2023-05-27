Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Yandal Resources Stock \

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Yandal Resources Limited's (ASX:YRL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yandal Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Kenneth Hall bought AU$562k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.18 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.075 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Yandal Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.14. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Yandal Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 13% of Yandal Resources shares, worth about AU$1.5m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yandal Resources Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Yandal Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Yandal Resources insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Yandal Resources (3 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

