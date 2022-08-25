U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

Pleio, Inc. Bolsters Patient Adherence Efforts with Appointment of Mark Gregory as Chief Pharmacy Officer

·3 min read

Leader in healthcare technology platform that improves medication adherence adds pharmacist/pharmacy executive to its team

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pleio, Inc., (https://www.pleio.com/), a leader in healthcare technology and medication support programs, has announced the appointment of Mark Gregory to the newly created position of Chief Pharmacy Office (CPO). Mark Gregory brings more than three decades of experience in pharmacy and healthcare to the role. His appointment reinforces Pleio's commitment to drive change through their unique patient engagement platform, which is designed to solve the multiple impacts that medication non-adherence has on human health.

"I'm thrilled that Mark has joined our team," said Pleio CEO Michael Oleksiw. "Adding Mark Gregory as Chief Pharmacy Officer represents an exciting evolution of our company and of the industry. This hire speaks volumes to our stance in community pharmacy and is central to our mission. Mark represents the best of the pharmacy and healthcare industries, having assembled winning teams as both a pharmacist and corporate executive."

"It is very rewarding to be joining a great team of professionals at Pleio as Chief Pharmacy Officer," said Mark Gregory. "My role will include representing Pleio internally and externally through pharmacy thought leadership and developing and innovating strong partnership networks. I'll be focused on working to grow and develop pharmacy and industry relationships and contributing to the evolution of Pleio-based programs."

Most recently, Mark was director and pharmacist consultant in the Medication Adherence division at EnlivenHealth. He has been vice president of Healthcare Solutions at Ateb, Inc., and worked for 17 years at Kerr Drug, Inc., where he rose to senior vice president of Pharmacy. Mark earned his Pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University.

According to the CDC, 33% of prescriptions for chronic conditions will never be filled. Pleio is focused on applying a combination of healthcare technology and empathy to stimulate human engagement and increase rates of medication adherence. Pleio's GoodStart program sees patients refill 3-10 days earlier and refill more, with 19-35% improvement in persistence through 3 refills.

For more information about Pleio, Inc., please visit https://www.pleio.com.

About Pleio, Inc.

Pleio, Inc., is a personalized patient support platform that strives to solve the $300 billion adherence problem impacting healthcare today. Founded in 2011, the company offers a unique hybrid human-digital engagement solution to support medication management for patients. Pleio's network of pharmacy partners extends the care of the pharmacy team by connecting patients with the support they need to navigate through the complexities of chronic condition medications. Through its proprietary LIFT® technology, Pleio designs a highly customized patient journey utilizing prescription and behavioral data to deliver a personalized patient experience. Pleio is HIPAA and TCPA compliant. For more information, visit www.pleio.com or follow Pleio, Inc. on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Debby Fireman
Fireworks
343347@email4pr.com   
610.547.2229

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pleio-inc-bolsters-patient-adherence-efforts-with-appointment-of-mark-gregory-as-chief-pharmacy-officer-301612513.html

SOURCE Pleio Inc.

